Nationally-ranked Lady Vikings put winning streak on the line tonight

CENTREVILLE — The atmosphere inside the gymnasium at Glen Oaks Community College promises to be an electrifying one this evening when two of the Top 3 teams in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference square off.

Lansing Community College visits undefeated and nationally-ranked Glen Oaks at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Vince Strefling’s Lady Vikings bring an overall record of 16-0, including a league mark of 4-0, into tonight’s contest against Lansing (12-3 overall, 4-1 league).

Grand Rapids, currently 5-0 in the league, sits in first place with Glen Oaks in second followed by Lansing a half-game back at 4-1.

For the third consecutive week, Strefling’s ballclub is ranked No. 15 in the nation in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II poll.

Every player on Strefling’s roster this year is from the Northern Indiana or Southwestern Michigan area.

Offensively, Glen Oaks is led by sophomore Mackenzi Dobosiewicz, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, from Constantine.

Dobosiewicz is one of six sophomores that Strefling welcomes back off a squad that finished last season 23-9, including a third place finish in the league and qualified for regionals where the Lady Vikings placed third.

“We expected to be tough coming into this season. I worked on lifting weights and watching what I ate in the offseason to lose a little bit of weight to increase my jumping. Its paying off now,” Dobosiewicz said.

Other returning sophomores include 5-7 Alise Phillips at right-side and outside hitter; Jora Barnes, a 5-10 outside hitter; Armetrius Jackson, a 6-0 middle blocker; along with defensive specialists and liberos Tessa Hawkins (5-0) and Kylie Meek (5-2).

“We have a lot of quality kids who have that strong experience in club volleyball and high school,” Strefling said.

Hawkins, a Three Rivers native, made the All-Freshman team last season for Glen Oaks.

“Tessa is the sparkplug and backbone of our defense,” Strefling said.

Meek, an Edwardsburg product, is a special player as well.

“Kylie is an exciting player who I have been around and coached her since she was in club. She is a special player too,” Strefling said.

Jackson could potentially be one of the best dominating middle blockers Glen Oaks has ever produced says her coach.

Meek says its all about coming together as a group.

“A big key is that we all connected well early in the preseason. Defense is a huge part of our success and Tessa and I work really well together along with the freshmen in the back row,” Meek said.

Jackson has been a force in the front row.

“AJ has the size and it’s a good athlete. You do not want to be in front of her when she makes contact with the ball. She is just a force,” Strefling said.

Dobosiewicz broke the season kill record for Glen Oaks last season as a freshman.

“Mackenzi spent a whole off season lifting weights to increase her jumping ability. Her head is at the top of the net now, sometimes over it, and she has a lot of Division II schools looking at her,” Strefling said.