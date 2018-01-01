Nash dominates in Lady Cats’ sweep of Bulldogs

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ softball team had waited 10 months to get another crack at the Vicksburg Bulldogs.

Kendra Kutz’s Lady Cats dropped a 5-3 decision last June to the Bulldogs in the Division 2 district semifinals.

Kutz’s ballclub came out determined to end its length-losing streak to its backyard rivals on the Bulldogs home field Friday in the Wolverine Conference opener.

Behind a stifling defense and solid performance at the plate, Three Rivers came away with a pair of convincing victories over Vicksburg 6-0 and 9-0.

The pair of wins improves Three Rivers to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Wolverine Conference.

It is the first time Three Rivers has defeated Vicksburg in softball in Kutz’s five seasons as head coach.

Sophomore Kylee Nash was dominant on the mound, recording the win for Three Rivers in both games.

In the opener, Nash allowed four hits with nine strikeouts and just two walks.

At the plate, Three Rivers continued to show its power with a pair of home runs. Senior Amy Jo Tavernier and sophomore Karalyn Eldridge both smacked roundtrippers for the Lady Cats.

Tavernier also had a double, while Halle Carpenter and freshman Kali Heivilin both added a double as well.

Nash helped her own cause with three hits in the game herself. Heivilin added three hits. Erin Brady and Tavernier finished with two hits apiece.

Emma Thatcher and Jessica Barnes both added a hit for the Lady Cats in the first game.



