Muskegon sweeps Glen Oaks

MUSKEGON — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both dropped Western Conference games at Muskegon Community College on Saturday.

In the men’s game, Glen Oaks suffered a 91-72 defeat to the defending Western Conference champion Muskegon Jayhawks, now 8-8 overall and 5-1 in the league.

David Miller led Glen Oaks, now 3-14 overall and 0-6 in the league, with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Mike Barnfield tossed in 21 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings. Kal-El Spencer also finished with 21 points and had four rebounds for Glen Oaks.

Miller, Barnfield and Spencer all tied for game-high scoring honors.

The Vikings and Jayhawks would trade buckets and leads for most of the first half, but a strong finish by the Jayhawks would have the hosts heading into the locker room up 43-34 at the half.

Glen Oaks pulled to within four points, 64-60 at one point during the second half.

Muskegon, however, finished the game on a 27-12 run.

“The biggest hurdle we have is ourselves,” said Glen Oaks men’s coach David Victor.

“We have proven that we can play with every team in our league. The problem for us is that we have yet to put together a full 40-minute effort. We go on runs and the other team answer those runs. Right now, when the other teams go on runs, we struggle to stop them. We get away from what was working for us. This is a growing pain for this group. It’s a sign of maturity to be able to understand what we need to do to get back to being successful. This group will figure it out and we are heading in the right direction to be able to do it. We have played better the last four games. Unfortunately the other teams have played better.”

Glen Oaks lost the women’s game to Muskegon 91-22.

Both Glen Oaks’ teams host Lake Michigan College Wednesday for the Viking Spirit Game. There will be a parking spot giveaway for one student.

The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.

