Muskegon ends GOCC winning streak with five-set victory

MUSKEGON — Muskegon became the first team this season to hand previously unbeaten Glen Oaks Community College a loss this season in volleyball Tuesday.

Glen Oaks, now 18-1 overall and 6-1 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference, dropped a 19-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-17, 9-15 decision to Muskegon.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz had 15 kills for Glen Oaks. Abbie Harpeneau chipped in with 13, while Karsyn Draime, a Three Rivers native, and Jora Barnes finished the evening with eight each.

Aubrey Crotser collected 46 assists for Glen Oaks.

Tessa Hawkins, sophomore from Three Rivers, led the charge on defense for the Lady Vikings with 33 digs. Dobosiewicz added 17 and Crotser had 15.

Harpeneau added four blocks for the Lady Vikings, while Barnes and Dobosiewicz had three each.

Hawkins and Raigan Dumm, freshman from Constantine, added two aces each.

Glen Oaks visits Grand Rapids Community College Thursday at 6:30 p.m.