Multi-dimensional Centreville buries Delton Kellogg

Centreville’s girls basketball team used a quick start to sail to an eventual 56-35 Division 3 regional semifinal win over Delton-Kellogg Monday in Bronson’s gymnasium.

The win keeps Centreville unbeaten at 23-0 and puts the Lady Bulldogs into Wednesday’s championship game at 6 p.m. against Niles Brandywine.

Niles Brandywine defeated Kalamazoo Christian 49-38 in the other semifinal.

“We felt that if we could make the game an up-tempo one that it would be to our advantage and allow us to be physical. Once our post game got going that opened things up for us to get some outside shots. Our defense was really consistent for us tonight as well,” Peterson said.

Delton-Kellogg’s slow tempo offensive style to start the game didn’t seem to faze Centreville.