Muller’s goal: Raise expectations in GOCC women’s softball program

CENTREVILLE — Grace Muller is optimistic as she takes over the Glen Oaks Community College softball program.

Muller replaces former coach Tom Muckel.

Muller is hoping to build a strong softball tradition at Glen Oaks, which has totaled just 18 wins over the past seven years. Glen Oaks is 4-98 over the last three years. Its most successful year came in 2010-11 when the Lady Vikings went 10-27 overall.

Muller graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Family Life with a concentration in Social Services from Concordia University-Ann Arbor. She was a four-year starter for Concordia’s women’s softball team.

After college, Muller, a 2009 graduate of Onsted High School, spent a year and a half as an assistant coach at Division I Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio and one year at the Division II level at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

While at Cleveland State, Muller coached the player of the year in the Horizon League.

After moving back to Michigan, Muller heard about the Glen Oaks softball opening.

“I really wanted a head coaching opportunity. I like a challenge and I don’t like to lose. I really think my past coaching experience will help me in this position,” Muller said.

Glen Oaks is relying on four returning sophomores to help in Muller’s rebuilding project.

Those returning sophomores include Michaela Gillette, Coldwater; Madison Campbell, LaGrange, Ind.; Constantine’s Jaycie Howard and Plainwell’s Paige Gust.

Gust will be one of Glen Oaks’ pitchers and also play infield.

“Paige is a powerful hitter and will pitch for us,” Muller said.

Howard plays shortstop for the Lady Vikings.

“Jaycie is solid and I expect a lot of consistency out of her,” Muller said

Gillette handles the third baseman duties.

“Michaela is a consistent hitter and fielder. She is one of those players you don’t have to worry about because she’ll get the job done,” Muller said.

Campbell returns in the Lady Vikings outfield.

“Madison is a good slap hitter with a lot of speed on the basepaths and she is consistent,” Muller said.

Campbell, who might also handle some of the catching duties, will likely be the Lady Vikings’ starting centerfielder when freshman Tayler Coe is pitching.

Coe is a native and graduate of Reading.

“Tayler brings a lot of power and can play anywhere. Her main position is center field, but she has stepped up and shown that she can pitch if we need her to,” Muller said.

