Morrill, Moore claim conference titles

EDWARDSBURG — Three Rivers had two wrestlers claim conference championships in their respective weight classes in Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Tournament hosted by Edwardsburg.

Seniors Chris Morrill at 135 pounds and Tyler Moore (215) were individual champions for the Wildcats for the second consecutive year.

Morrill defeated Chris Lovelace from Sturgis by technical fall 16-0 in the championship match.

Moore pinned Caleb Murphy of Dowagiac in the championship in 0:46.

Dewayne Johnson (145) from Three Rivers finished fourth losing in the consolation finals to Derek Hess of Edwardsburg 8-2.

Brian York (160) from Three Rivers took fourth losing in his consolation final to Edwardsburg’s Dillon Hursh by pin in 3:06.

