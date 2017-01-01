Morlan makes memorable return

PLAINWELL — After spending nine months watching from the sidelines, Bryce Morlan was eager to get back onto the football field for Three Rivers to begin the 2018 season.

Morlan, who suffered a torn ACL in the ninth week of the 2017 season, made a triumphant return at Streidl Field catching four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Three Rivers to a 23-13 Wolverine Conference victory.

“I’ve been itching to get back onto the field ever since last year’s regular-season game against Vicksburg when I got hurt,“ Morlan said. “This is the best feeling I’ve had in a while. It was good to be back on the field with the guys and get a big win.”

Early in the game, Morlan made a big hit on a Plainwell ballcarrier from his defensive end spot.

“Just to be able to hit another jersey felt great,” Morlan said.



