Morlan’s late layup lifts Three Rivers to district crown

Just about every fan from Three Rivers and Paw Paw came to Dowagiac’s gym for Friday’s Division 2 district championship game expecting to see a few more points than what were actually scored.

Unlike the earlier-season meeting when Three Rivers hosted Paw Paw and beat them 77-65, the two Wolverine Conference opponents squared off in what turned out to be a defensive duel with the season on the line.

When the clock hit all zeros it was Three Rivers emerging with a tension-filled and emotional 41-39 win over Paw Paw.

It is the third district championship for Three Rivers in Brian Burg’s five seasons as Wildcats’ head coach. The ‘Cats have beaten the Redskins in all three of those contests.