More postseason honors for area softball, baseball players
MENDON — The postseason honors continue to roll in for area high school baseball and softball players.
Mendon junior first baseman Lauren Lash was selected to the Division 4 first team All-State team by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association earlier this week.
Lash also received honorable mention on the BCS League’s All-Blue Division team.
Receiving first-team All-Blue Division honors for Mendon were senior pitcher Cassie Plummer, freshman pitcher Hannah Duchene and sophomore centerfielder Amaijha Bailey.
Plummer, Duchene, Lash and Bailey were all named to the All-District squad as well.
In Division 3, Constantine’s Kallie Sears, Kim Maddox, Brianna Herrick and Mercedes Cole were all named to the first-team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Kloe Pettit, Trasandra Ragsdale and Macey Tulley all received honorable mention all-league for the Lady Falcons.
Sears was selected to the All-District team at shortstop. Maddox was selected at third base. Cole was chosen as a pitcher and Ragsdale made the elite team as an outfielder.
Baseball
