More postseason honors for area softball, baseball players

MENDON — The postseason honors continue to roll in for area high school baseball and softball players.

Mendon junior first baseman Lauren Lash was selected to the Division 4 first team All-State team by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association earlier this week.

Lash also received honorable mention on the BCS League’s All-Blue Division team.

Receiving first-team All-Blue Division honors for Mendon were senior pitcher Cassie Plummer, freshman pitcher Hannah Duchene and sophomore centerfielder Amaijha Bailey.

Plummer, Duchene, Lash and Bailey were all named to the All-District squad as well.

In Division 3, Constantine’s Kallie Sears, Kim Maddox, Brianna Herrick and Mercedes Cole were all named to the first-team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Kloe Pettit, Trasandra Ragsdale and Macey Tulley all received honorable mention all-league for the Lady Falcons.

Sears was selected to the All-District team at shortstop. Maddox was selected at third base. Cole was chosen as a pitcher and Ragsdale made the elite team as an outfielder.

Baseball

