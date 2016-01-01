Moore, Heivilin reflect on successful football season for Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Armstrong Field was a special place to play the past four years for Three Rivers senior offensive and defensive lineman Tyler Moore.

Moore, a 5-foot-11, 235-pound three-year starter for the Wildcats, was part of Three Rivers’ senior class that never lost a single game at home field during his varsity career.

A two-way starter his senior year at fullback and defensive tackle, Moore finished this season with 51 tackles, including 29 unassisted stops. He had three tackles for 18 yards on losses, 2.5 quarterback sacks, one fumble recovery and he caused two fumbles.

“With Tyler’s wrestling skills, he was great at stuffing the opponents’ run this year. He will be missed next season,” said Three Rivers head coach J. J. Wagner.

For his efforts, Moore on Thursday was named honorable mention, along with junior teammate and starting quarterback Jalen Heivilin, on the Division 3-4 All-State team by the Michigan Associated Press.

After being moved up to the varsity shortly into his sophomore year, Moore quickly made his impact felt as one of the most physical linemen in the Wolverine Conference during his career.

Moore’s career had its growing pains before success. As a sophomore, Moore and the Wildcats finished 3-6 but the losing record served as motivation when the 2016 season rolled around.

Three Rivers came back strong Moore’s sophomore year finishing the regular season 7-2 for second place in the league, including a thrilling 14-13 win over rival Vicksburg in the Swinebone Game. The ‘Cats lost in the Division 4 pre-district playoffs game to eventual state semifinalist Hudsonville-Unity Christian.



