Moore advances to quarterfinals

AUBURN HILLS — Big meet. Huge arena. Pressure-packed atmosphere.

The environment at the Michigan High School Athletic Association individual state wrestling championships at the Palace of Auburn Hills seems to suit Tyler Moore of Three Rivers just fine.

It was business as usual for Three Rivers’ junior 215-pound wrestler Thursday in his first-round match in the Division 2 state tournament.

Moore won his match against Warren Lincoln senior Zavier Owens by pin in 2:21.

“He (Owens) was really strong and liked to block my shots though. But he chose bottom to start the second period and I ran a mousetrap on him, a move I learned just last week and it worked,” Moore said.

“I have to wrestle smart, but it’s going to take more than just one move to score points and win that next match. I feel really confident and I just have to keep fighting. I will do anything I have to to finish in the top 3, that’s my goal.”

The win was Moore’s 40th of the season. All of Moore’s victories this season have come on pins. He is now 40-2 overall.

Moore wrestles Muskegon senior Tylor Skinner (42-10) in today’s state championship quarterfinals round which starts at 10:30 a.m.

“Tyler puts everything behind him and goes out on the mat and tries to treat the state meet like it’s one of the other national tournaments he wrestles in during the offseason,” said Three Rivers assistant coach Pete Bachinski.

“He’s had a lot of practice the last couple weeks preparing for state. Now he has to take all that experience and put it together in the circles the rest of the weekend. He needs to just prepare for the next match and just wrestle to his strengths.”

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.