Missed opportunities cost TR

BATTLE CREEK — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ basketball team picked the wrong time to face host Battle Creek Harper Creek Monday.

The host Beavers came into the non-conference battle on a seven-game losing streak, but found their rhythm again in a 64-46 victory over the Wildcats.

“We got down early missing a ton of easy shots in the first half that caused us to fall behind at halftime,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg. “We went on an 8-0 run to start the second half and took a 26-25 lead.

“We couldn’t contain them from getting the basket though and we missed some easy shots again to allow them to take the lead 39-31 in the third quarter. We fought back with five minutes left in the fourth quarter to pull within 46-44, but couldn’t get over the hill.”

Three Rivers trailed Harper Creek 15-10 after one period and 25-18 going into halftime. The Cats trailed their hosts 42-37 entering the fourth quarter and were outscored 22-9 in the final eight minutes.

Tirrell Hausmanis had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists for Three Rivers, now 6-3 overall. Jalen Heivilin added 15 points and one assist. Carson Charvat chipped in nine points, six rebounds and one assist for the Cats. Sam Hawkins provided three points, seven assists, two rebounds and three steals. Gavin Charvat had three points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist. Eric Johnson had two points and four rebounds and Jensin Blyly added two points for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers had 13 turnovers.

Three Rivers JV 38,

Harper Creek 26

Bryce Morlan’s 20 points, one assist, 14 rebounds and two steals led Three Rivers to the win at Harper Creek.

Nolan Mark added three points, two assists, seven rebounds and three steals for the Cats, who led 23-21 after three periods and outscored the Beavers 15-5 in the fourth quarter.

Traven Van Oss added nine rebounds for the Cats and Colby Hasse had five.

Harper Creek 40,

Three Rivers freshmen 36

The Wildcats were outscored by the host Beavers 9-6 in the fourth quarter and fell short.

Three Rivers trailed Harper Creek by just one point, 31-30, entering the fourth quarter.

Ross O’Connor had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for Three Rivers. Devon Gidley added six points, 10 boards and one steal.

