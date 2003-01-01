Missed chances sink Three Rivers in loss to Vicksburg

THREE RIVERS — Missed opportunities at crucial moments continued to hinder the Three Rivers boys’ basketball team in a 63-60 loss Tuesday to Wolverine Conference South Division rival Vicksburg at the Purple Palace.

With its fourth straight loss, Three Rivers remains winless in the division at 0-4 and fall to 4-6 overall. Vicksburg improves to 1-3 in the division and 4-7 overall.

“This game was on us. We didn’t get that layup. rebound or make that free throw when we needed it most tonight,” said Three Rivers head coach Brian Burg.

Three Rivers started the game strong, getting a quick bucket inside from Isaiah Moore just seconds after the opening tipoff for a 2-0 lead. The ‘Cats were up 4-3 moments later after Oakley Withers scored on a shot inside the lane.

But Vicksburg would recover and take a five-point lead, 15-10, after a bucket from Lucas Hatridge.

Withers and senior guard Parker Ellifritz would both drain three pointers a short time later. Ellifritz also scored off a drive into the lane to help Three Rivers take a 23-17 advantage into the second quarter.

Vicksburg’s defense tightened up and the Bulldogs held Three Rivers to just three baskets during the second period. The Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 15-6 to build a 32-29 lead, including a buzzer beating triple by Chase Myers, going into halftime.

Josh Noble’s Bulldogs got five points apiece from Parker Wilson and Myers during the second quarter to spark the Bulldogs

Wilson. A 6-1 junior forward, led Vicksburg in scoring on the night with19 points, Myers finished the game with 12.

Three Rivers came out with more energy during the third quarter, outscoring Vicksburg 14-7 to regain the lead 43-39 entering the fourth quarter.

The 6-3 Moore scored six of his game-high 21 points during the third quarter while Ellifritz netted seven of his 16 points during that stretch.

Back-to-back buckets from Kyle Rose and Drake Steele helped Vicksburg knot the score up at 43-43 to start the fourth quarter.

Moore scored the next eight points, including four straight free throws, for his team to give the ‘Cats a 51-48 advantage with 5:17 left.

Wilson drained a triple for Vicksburg to even the contest again at 51-51 moments after.

Ellifritz converted a layup and Moore hit a pair of jumpshots and a free throw to put Three Rivers on top, 58-56 with 2:30 to go.

Another layup by Ellifritz seconds later gave the ‘Cats their final lead, 60-56.

Vicksburg scored the game’s final seven points, including a triple and two free throws by Wilson, along with key basket from Ethan Buscher.

Three Rivers had final shot attempt but Ellifritz’s three-point attempt in the waning seconds missed the mark. Vicksburg grabbed the rebound as the clock expired.

“Vicksburg made their shots down the stretch and we couldn’t produce on our end,” Burg said.

Three Rivers lost the rebounding battle 36-26.

The ‘Cats finished the night shooting 23-of-54 (43 percent) from the floor, including 3-of-15 from three-point range (20 percent) and mde 11-of-13 free-throw attempts (85 percent).

Three Rivers had 13 turnovers and Vicksburg ended up with 15.

Moore also pulled down a team high 12 rebounds.

Withers finished with 12 points and two rebounds. Freshman Andrew Brown chipped in 10 points for the ‘Cats. Aidan Judsen contributed four rebounds. Ben Wilcox scored one point for Three Rivers.

“You can’t be very productive when you can’t do things correctly. You can’t throw the ball out bounds when you get a rebound or run into somebody. We’re getting away from what we do in practice,” Burg said.

Noble, Vicksburg’s first-year head coach, was pleased with the victory.

“We’re a team that’s still trying to find its identity. Three Rivers is a good team and this is big rivalry between our two schools,” said Noble, a former player himself at Vicksburg in 2003 and 2004 when the Bulldogs finished runners-up in the league to the Wildcats.

“I have great respect for Three Rivers. We might see them a couple more times this season. We just gritted it out tonight. Our leader Jake Conklin went down in the second quarter tonight with an ankle injury. I told the guys we needed someone to step up. I think we showed a lot of resolve in stick with our game plan,” Noble said.

Vicksburg ended the night 23-of-56 from the field (41 percent) and 10-of-17 from the foul stripe (59 percent).

Three Rivers tries to recover and prepare for Friday’s division rematch at home against Edwardsburg. The Cats lost the earlier meeting on the road this season to the Eddies 56-46.

“Our guys have to dig deep and figure this out and be ready to play on Friday,” Burg said.