Millington dominates Schoolcraft

Millington’s experience, defense, speed on the basepaths and power were too much for Schoolcraft’s softball team to overcome in Saturday’s Division 3 state championship.

The top-ranked Cardinals dominated the Lady Eagles in all facets of the game in Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium and flew home with an 8-0 victory and its first state crown in school history.

Millington (38-2-1) used last seasons’ 7-6 loss to Coloma in the title game as driving force to win the title this time. The Cardinals lineup featured nine returners from last year, including seven seniors.

Schoolcraft (32-5) was making its first state finals appearance with a roster littered with underclassmen, including six sophomore starters, three juniors and a freshman.

“With us starting so many young kids, we’ll get right back into it. Hopefully this will build the confidence for everyone returning, along with a couple freshmen coming up that should help us next season,” said Schoolcraft head coach Shane Barry.”

The game was the final one in the careers of the Lady Eagles’ two seniors Mikayla Meade (p, 3b) and Brenna Walther (rf).

“Brenna she did everything she could for us this season. Everything from being a pinch runner to playing the outfield. Mikayla was our lead-by-example player all season. She is a quiet kid who just goes about her business and does what she’s supposed to. We’re going to miss both of them next season,” Barry said.