Miller playing critical role in Glen Oaks’ lineup

CENTREVILLE — David Miller might just be the best-kept secret in collegiate men’s basketball.

At least as far as the Division II junior college circuit and the Michigan Community College Western Conference is concerned.

The 6-foot-5, 194-pound starting sophomore forward for the Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball is steadily establishing himself as one of the elite players at that level.

Miller, a native and graduate of White Pigeon, has gotten off to an outstanding start for David Victor’s Vikings after transferring back to Glen Oaks from Iowa Central Community College.

Miller was a starter at Iowa Central his freshman year for the Tritons.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.