Miller leads Lady Cats’ to comeback win over Trojans

THREE RIVERS — Hadley Miller knew it was just a matter of time before she and her Three Rivers teammates would start generating offense.

Down by 18 points in the first half, Miller, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, helped Three Rivers outscore visiting Sturgis 33-9 in the second half and led the Lady Cats to a 51-36 come-from-behind win Monday.

Miller, who finished with a game-high 26 points, single-handedly brought her team back in the third quarter by scoring the first 18 points to put her team up 36-31 with 2:30 left in the period. Freshman Kali Heivilin added a layup, Tessa Hawkins swished two free throws and Izzy Taylor scored off a layup to give Three Rivers a 42-35 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers outscored Sturgis 9-1 over the final eight minutes as the Lady Cats improved to 16-3 overall and 6-2 in the Wolverine Conference’s South Division.

Hawkins hit a big three pointer and Jessica Barnes added a pair of key baskets down low to spark the Lady Cats’ fourth-quarter scoring effort.

