Miller, Knapp lead Lady Cats past Bulldogs

A game against Wolverine Conference rival Vicksburg is always a special occasion for Three Rivers.

But Friday night’s girls’ basketball battles between the Lady Cats and Bulldogs had a little extra pizzazz to it for junior Hadley Miller.

Miller poured in a game-high 22 points, including her 1000th-career point to cap off the first quarter, in leading Three Rivers to a 57-42 Wolverine Conference South Divisional win.

Three Rivers is now 14-4 overall and 6-2 in the division.

Only a junior, Miller is now second on Three Rivers’ all-time career scoring list behind school record holder Teagan Reeves.

“It’s a nice accomplishment. I think every player dreams of achieving things like that, but I owe a lot to my teammates. We all love and are supportive of one another,” Miller said.

Vicksburg hung tough with Three Rivers for the first three quarters.

