Miller drops in 23 as Lady Cats cruise past Bulldogs

THREE RIVERS — Hadley Miller wasted little time getting her first points of the new basketball season.

Three Rivers’ 5-foot-10 sophomore converted a layup on the Lady Cats’ first possession, less than 20 seconds into the contest for a quick 2-0 lead.

Miller, in fact, contributed a total of 12 of her 23 points in the opening eight minutes to stake her team to a 10-point lead, 12-2, and the Lady Cats rolled to an eventual 55-32 Wolverine Conference win at home over Vicksburg Friday.

“I just came out with the mindset that we all have to communicate a lot. If we all play a role on the court it will make good opportunities for our team and get the job done,” Miller said.

“We are a very fast team and I feel like we can push the ball a lot and get down the court and score uncontested layups.”

Miller added 10 rebounds and two assists.

