Miller’s record night carries Lady Cats past Chieftains

THREE RIVERS – Hadley Miller and her Three Rivers girls’ basketball team have a point to prove in their Division 2 district this week.

Virtually no one is giving the Lady Cats a chance with unbeaten Edwardsburg the almost certain foe if Three Rivers can make it to Friday’s championship game.

Three Rivers came out with great intensity in Monday’s opener against Dowagiac rolling out to a 22-8 advantage after one quarter, survived some sporadic play in the second period before cruising to an eventual 60-33 win.

Three Rivers (15-5) advances to Wednesday’s second game against Paw Paw (4-16) at 7 p.m. The opener has Edwardsburg (21-0) facing Vicksburg (10-10) at 5 p.m. The finals are Friday at 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg defeated Niles 75-33 in the other game played Monday.

Miller, who finished the game with a career-high and school record 42 points, to go with four rebounds, eight steals, and two assists, scored 11 of her points in the opening period. The Lady Cats also got early triples from Rylie Kelly, Alivia Knapp and Miller to open up a big early lead.

