Miller’s career high carries Three Rivers past Vicksburg

VICKSBURG — Hadley Miller scored a career-high 30 points leading the Three Rivers Lady Cats to a decisive 56-31 Class B district win over Vicksburg Monday in Paw Paw’s gym.

The 5-foot-10 Miller, who is only a sophomore, owned the court for Three Rivers, now 18-3 overall. She scored all of her points in just 24 minutes of action.

Three Rivers advances to Wednesday’s district semifinal matchup against Dowagiac at 5:30 p.m. Vicksburg’s season ends at 4-17.

Miller had a great floor game once again for the Lady Cats adding four steals with one assist and three rebounds.

Freshman Kali Heivilin added nine points, six rebounds, and one steal for the Lady Cats. Diamond Carter scored four points and grabbed four rebounds. Izzy Taylor added four rebounds for Three Rivers. Tessa Hawkins had three points and three steals. Alivia Knapp, Jessica Barnes, Taylor and Alaina Abnet all added three points as well.

“Our energy tonight was great in the full court defensively. We played at a tempo faster than Vicksburg wanted to. We were real aggressive at the offensive end as well and got to the foul line. We also had a good spurt coming out of halftime to control the game,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

Three Rivers forced Vicksburg into 31 turnovers on the night, including 11 steals with most of them being converted into easy layups for the Lady Cats.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

