Mid-Michigan’s three-point shooting too much for Glen Oaks

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team saw its record dip to 0-2 in Western Conference play with a 87-70 home loss to Mid-Michigan Community College.

David Victor’s Vikings fall to 3-10 overall. Mid Michigan improves to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

David Miller, a sophomore from White Pigeon, scored a game-high 26 points to go with seven rebounds for Glen Oaks, which overcame a large first-half deficit to pull within two of its guests, 37-35 entering halftime.

Mid Michigan was able to build a large early lead thanks to its hot shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Jaquantay Rouser added 16 points, and six rebounds for the Vikings. Mike Barnfield had 13 points and seven boards and Kal-El Spencer finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mid Michigan opened the second half by draining back-to-back three pointers on its first two possessions. The Lakers converted a steal and scored a layup on the other end and its lead quickly rose to double digits.

Glen Oaks struggled offensively scoring just five points over the first eight minutes of the half.

The Vikings would eventually work its way back within seven points of the Lakers, 67-60, with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.

But Mid Michigan kept firing in three pointers and managed to pull away to put the game away.

“They (Mid Michigan) shot the ball extremely well from three-point range.” Victor said.

“We didn’t do a good enough job preventing their drives from getting into the scoring area. We had to help on the ball and in doing so we left some very good shooters wide open.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Glen Oaks with some of its toughest league games coming up in the next couple weeks.

“This team is going through a difficult stretch right now. We need to be able to dig deep, stick together and lean on each other in order to bounce back. We’re learning a lot about ourselves and how we react to adversity right now. I have the utmost confidence we will be able to figure this out and right the ship,” Victor said.

Glen Oaks dropped its opening conference game at Kalamazoo Valley Community College on Thursday 91-67.

