EDWARDSBURG — Action in the Michigan District 15 Little League Tournament resumes today with play in the Major Baseball Division.

All participating teams will participate in three pool play games.

Two games take place today in Edwardsburg. Centreville faces Three Rivers at 11 a.m. and Vicksburg battles Edwardsburg at 1:30 p.m.

The second round of pool play takes place on Tuesday. Three Rivers plays at Vicksburg in one contest and Centreville visits Edwardsburg. Both games start at 6:30 p.m.

Pool play concludes on Thursday two more games. Centreville travels to Vicksburg and Three Rivers visits Edwardsburg. Both of those games start at 6:30 p.m. as well.

The winner of pool play will square off against the runners-up team in the championship game Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Little League complex.

Also beginning play at the state level today will be Constantine, which qualified for the 50/70 Intermediate State Tournament at Van Buren Township Park. Tony Scott’s team opens up pool play in the tournament today at 4:30 p.m.

The 9-10-11 year-old baseball division begins its All-Star Tournament at the district level on Tuesday.

All games in the bracket will be played at Swan Park in Schoolcraft Township.

Tuesday’s game pits Edwardsburg against host Schoolcraft at 6:15 p.m. with the winner facing Constantine Thursday at the same time. The loser of Tuesday’s game drops down into the consolation bracket to face the losing team in Thursday’s contest.

The winners of Thursday’s contest in the winner’s side of the bracket advances to the title game on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:15 p.m. against the survivor of the consolation bracket. A second game to determine the district champion will be played on Friday, July 21 if necessary.

The district champion advances to the state tournament being held at Swan Park and hosted by Schoolcraft Little League beginning on Thursday, July 27.

The 8-9-10 year-old baseball division starts district play on Monday.

First-round games include Vicksburg at Schoolcraft, Three Rivers facing Centreville in Vicksburg. Both of those games start at 6 pm. The other game has Mattawan traveling to Edwardsburg at 6:30 p.m.

The 8-9-10 softball divisions starts district play on Wednesday.

Mattawan visits Edwardsburg on Monday with the winner facing Three Rivers on Thursday at Edwardsburg.

The other first-round game on Wednesday has Constantine visiting Vicksburg.

All games begin at 6 p.m. the winner of the district advances to state competition at Van Buren Little League on Thursday, July 28.

Please see the Three Rivers Commercial-News sports section for daily updates and scores on the district little league and Constantine’s 50/70 team in the state tournament.

