MHSAA reveals state football playoff qualifiers

CONSTANTINE — Like the other 255 schools across Michigan, the Constantine Falcons’ football team gathered as a team at the high school Sunday evening to watch the Selection Sunday show airing on Fox Sports Detroit to see who they would play in the 11-man state playoffs.

The first-round pairings were unveiled on the show for both 11-man and the 16 teams in the Division I and II 8-man playoffs as well.

Constantine’s players and coaching staff arrived at the school around 6:30 p.m. to enjoy pizza and a variety of other food before turning their attention to the big screen to see the show.

When the Division 6 playoff pairings were announced the Falcons applauded upon officially hearing their first-round opponent would be the Niles-Brandywine Bobcats.

Constantine (7-2) will visit No. 3-ranked Niles Brandywine (9-0) since the Bobcats finished with a higher playoff-point average.

The exact time and day of the Region 3, District 1 game will be announced this afternoon.

Jonesville (6-3) visits Hillsdale (9-0) in the other pre-district matchup.

Pre-district winners advance to the district championship game on either Nov. 8 or Nov. 9.

Following the show, Constantine headed down to the gymnasium to go over some basic offensive and defensive looks the coaching staff studied on Brandywine over the weekend on film. The idea was to prepare the Falcons for today’s practice session.

Constantine veteran head coach Shawn Griffith is excited about his team’s first-round foe and where the Falcons are at heading into the postseason.

“When there are only two 9-0 teams in all of Division 6 and they are both in our district that says something about how tough it is. When you’re in the state playoffs though you should expect to have to play good teams all the way through. Niles Brandywine has had a good season, but we feel we have too,” Griffith said.