M.H.S.A.A. INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING FINALS

AUBURN HILLS — Tyler Moore began the season like many high school wrestlers.

With the ultimate dream of winning a state title.

Attaining that feat has always been in back of the mind of Three Rivers’ junior 215-pounder.

Moore’s chances of reaching the top of the podium this weekend in the MHSAA Individual State Finals at the Palace of Auburn Hills, which begins Thursday, got a significant boost with a signature win at the Division 2 regionals in Eaton Rapids Saturday, Feb. 18.

Moore, who is 39-2, pinned No. 1-ranked Joshua Lewis of Jackson Northwest in the quarterfinals in 3:28.

“Getting that pin over him (Lewis) gave me a world of confidence,” Moore said.

Moore went on to claim the regional crown pinning Ionia’s Trevor Piggott in 2:20 before winning his championship bout by injury default over Stevensville-Lakeshore’s Isaac Weir.

Both of Moore’s losses this season came to Weir in the Allendale Tournament and individual district finals.

Moore and Weir could meet again in this weekend’s bracket at some point.

Earlier this season at the Portage Central Invitational, Moore pinned three Division 1-ranked kids.

In Thursday’s first round, Moore takes on Warren Lincoln senior Zavier Owens (22-8) who finished fourth in his region.

