MHSAA Fall Sports Statement

EAST LANSING — The following statement is attributable to Mark Uyl, executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, in response to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s comments today that she will be speaking soon on the status of high school athletics this fall.

“The MHSAA has been in constant contact with the Governor’s office seeking answers and direction for fall sports under EO 160 since that order was issued, expressing the urgency for these decisions on behalf of our member school students, staff and families. This direct communication will continue and we will take Governor Whitmer at her word today that decisions will be made and shared with everyone very soon. We will have no other comment or media availability until the Governor addresses these athletic questions.”