Mendon's Newburry signs to run at Spring Arbor University

MENDON — Running has been a big passion of Charlie Newburry’s for a long time.

So its not surprising that the Mendon distance standout and 2021 graduate attracted the attention of several four-year colleges and universities to continue his running career.

Newburry is moving a few miles down M-60 to compete in mens’ cross country and indoor and outdoor men’s track and field or Spring Arbor University at the NAIA level.

“I was really impressed with Spring Arbor because its close to home and a school in a small town. They offer education as a major,” Newburry said.

Newburry wil major in education with future plans to become a history teacher and a coach.

“History has always been my favorite subject and you can always learn new and interesting facts. It has always interested me,” Newburry said.

Newburry is equally impressed with Spring Arbor’s cross country and track and field programs.

“How they run their programs reminds me a lot of how my high school coach (Art Stephenson) runs his teams,” Newburry said.

Cornerstone University, along with Rochester University and Olivet College were three other schools that Newburry had originally considered in addition to Spring Arbor.

“When it came down to selecting a school it was Spring Arbor’s teaching program that sold me the most,” Newburry said.

Newburry’s immediate goal his freshman year in cross country is to just adapt to the 8K (five mile) distance that he’ll run in college and log times in the 27 or 26 minute range.

“I’ve always been among the fastest guy here at Mendon so it will be a change at the next level, but I’m ready for the challenge,” Newburry said.

Newburry sees himself as a miler, two-miler, 5K or 10K guy in track and field.

“I feel one of my biggest strengths as a runner is that I’m tough minded. I don’t give up as easily as some guys and I feel my strong endurance is a big factor in my success as well,” Newburry said.

This summer, Newburry will log as many miles to prepare himself for August when he reports to Spring Arbor for the start of cross country practice.

At Mendon, Newburry was a two-time state qualifier in track and field in the 1600-meter as a sophomore and the 800 his senior year. He also helped lead Mendon’s boys’ cross country team to appearances in the state meet all four of his years. He also participated four years in basketball for the Hornets.

“My biggest memory at Mendon is my junior year when I got all-state and our team won the regional championship. We weren’t even in contention coming into the meet, but somehow we pulled it off,” Newburry said.

Stephenson is extremely pleased to see Newburry taking his running prowess to the next level.

“I’m very happy for Charlie. He searched around a bit, but Spring Arbor is a great fit for him. He enjoys putting the distance and hard work in. He’s been looking forward to competing at the college level for a long time. It’s nice because he will do well there. He enjoys the coaches and their philosophy over there. He will succeed,” Stephenson said.

“Going at a longer distance is an advantage for Charlie. He does well at keeping a good pace.”

Former Three Rivers runner Jonathon Adair first told Spring Arbor University men’s cross country and track and field coach Bryan Burk about Newburry.

“Charlie has a great deal of pontential and has shown that with his times in both cross country and track and field,” said Spring Arbor University men’s cross country and track and field coach Bryan Burk.

“Charlie will fit right into the middle of our pack. He has potential to move up on our team athletically and I think the adversity that he’s had to face in his life will help him with his character and being a good leader in our program and help us thrive.”

As far as track and field, Burk likes to get his athletes on campus and see what they can do first before he decides on what events he puts them in.

“Charlie has a lot farther to go with his potential as a runner. Down the road I see him as a guy that can handle a lot of long distance events for us. We have time to figure that out his freshman year,” Burk said.