Mendon wrestling team seventh in Defiance Tri-State Border War

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Mendon’s wrestling team got an early feel of a two-day tournament by competing in Friday and Saturday’s prestigious Defiance Tri-State Border War.

The meet was comprised of 43 teams from Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. Mendon finished seventh but only 4.5 points out of third place.

“This result was a big one for us. We really wrestled well and competed at a high level. It was good for the guys to have to weigh in and compete back-to-back days because that is something that they could potentially do at the team state tournament or the individual finals,” said Mendon head coach Caleb Stephenson.

“The entire team performed well and competed at a very high level.”

The format was somewhat different in that the state of Ohio uses different weight classes than Michigan.

