Mendon, WP ready to battle tonight to earn team regional wrestling titles

MENDON – Two Southwest 10 Conference wrestling teams take the mat tonight looking to capture a Division 4 team regional championship and earn a berth in next week’s Michigan High School Athletic Association’s state quarterfinals.

White Pigeon and Mendon will both contend for a title in separate regional meets.

Mendon, No. 7 in the final regular-season rankings by michigangrappler.com, hosts a four-team regional. Caleb Stephenson’s Hornets (16-7) face Hanover-Horton in one semifinal at 6 p.m. On an adjacent mat will be perennial state power Bronson against defending state champion and 10-time state finals qualifier Hudson. The winners meet in the final approximately 20 minutes following completion of the semifinal matches.

The Hornets won last week’s team district at Union City with wins over Union City and Athens.

Meanwhile, White Pigeon squares off against the host school in the Watervliet Regional at 6 p.m. Schoolcraft faces Niles Brandywine in the other semifinal at that site.

The regional champions from Mendon and Watervliet square off in the state quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 22 at noon at the Wings-Events Center.

Mendon has been down this same tournament road before capturing team district and regional titles in 2018 when the Hornets finished 31-2 in dual meets before suffering a heartbreaking 29-28 loss in the state quarterfinals at Wings-Events Center to Leroy-Pine River.

Stephenson and his team are looking forward to competing one more time at home in front of its home crowd tonight.

“Having the regional at home is a huge advantage for us, everyone has to travel to us, weigh in in our scales, and wrestle in our gym. It is truly the best case scenario, especially trying to knock off a team like Hudson who have appeared in 10 consecutive state finals,” Stephenson said.

Hanover-Horton is a team that Mendon in unfamiliar all season until last Saturday’s individual districts in Hudson.

“Hanover Horton is a program that we don’t know much about. We saw them at individual districts and they were tough. They’ve got 3-4 really good individuals, and a bunch of solid guys,” Stephenson said.

“Hudson and Bronson are obviously perennial powers. Right now, Hudson is a bit dinged up, so we have a great opportunity in front of us. Bronson matches up with Hudson really well in the first round. It will be interesting to see how things shake out. Bronson doesn’t have a ton of standouts, but have a whole bunch of solid guys.”

Mendon and Bronson have both advanced eight individuals to Saturday’s regional tournament at Hudson. Hudson advanced 11 grapplers.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.