Mendon, WP produce mat victories

MENDON — The Mendon wrestling team produced a pair of dual-meet victories at home Wednesday.

Caleb Stephenson’s Hornets defeated Berrien Springs 67-12 and Cassopolis 64-11 in BCS League action.

Mendon had several grapplers finish 2-0 on the evening.

Nik Andaverde (112), Wyatt Diekman (125), Skyler Crespo (130/135), Kody Drewer (130/135), Chris Rios (140), Sam Cleveland (145), Kaden Frye (152), Ray Robinson (160), Wyatt Cool (171), Mikki Feister (189/215) and Austin Samson (189/215).

Winning one match each for Mendon were Jasmine Mathis (103) and Logan Hunter (119).

White Pigeon also participated and came away with wins over Berrien Springs 54-22 and Cassopolis 64-9.

Finishing the night undefeated for White Pigeon were Austin Reynolds at 103 pounds, along with Lincoln Strawser (119), Evan Atherton (125), Kyle Black (130), Carlos Castro (135), Sebastian Castro (152), Hunter Jourdan (160), Hunter Rummler (171) and Nate Hagen (189).

Picking up one victory apiece for White Pigeon were Luke Lambert (112), Nate Weber (140), Jair Luna (215) and Kobie DeBruine (285).

