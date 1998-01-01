Mendon volleyball team tops No. 1 Leland to win Division 4 state title

MENDON – Traffic through the village of Mendon was delayed for a few minutes around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The village’s fire and police department blocked off the center of downtown as community residents, students, and school officials welcomed home the Mendon volleyball team after the No. 2-ranked Lady Hornets captured the school’s four state volleyball title.

Less than three hours before the team arrived back home, Mendon beat top-ranked Leland 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 in the Division 4 state finals held at the Battle Creek Kellogg Arena.

Mendon (49-6-3) also won state titles in 1998, 1999 and 2001.

Leland, whose last state volleyball title came in 2015, was dominated from start to finish in the match. The Comets held a four-point lead on the Lady Hornets for a brief period during the second game, but were unable to sustain any momentum for very long against a relentless Mendon squad.

First-year head coach Heather Bowers, a 2011 Mendon graduate and standout for the Hornets and at Huntington College, said a state title was a goal of her players from the start of summer conditioning.

“We have a song we sing on our way to every match but we never get to finish it because we are always so excited about the match,” Bowers said.

The song, ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey, has been Mendon’s theme song and motivation all season long and throughout a strong postseason run that saw the Lady Hornets drop just one set, in the regional finals to perennial state power Battle Creek St. Philip, as they systematically knocked off four other state-ranked teams in their final four matches of the tournament.

See Monday’s Three Rivers Commercial-News sports section for further details on the match and Mendon’s run at the title.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.