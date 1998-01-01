Mendon volleyball enters new coaching era under Chad Miller

MENDON — A new era begins in Mendon volleyball.

Chad Miller was hired Monday, July 17 to replace Bill Trenary as Mendon’s head varsity coach.

Trenary has decided to pursue a different career in the law field and resigned his teaching and coaching position at Mendon in late June.

“I will be enrolling in law school this fall and felt with a big time commitment I felt it was better that I step down,” said Trenary, who coached Mendon the past three years and guided the Lady Hornets to three Class D district titles, three regional crowns and back-to-back appearances in the state quarterfinals.

“I’ve always been interested in the law field even way back when I was a middle school student. I feel really good about where the program is at now. I am very proud of what we have accomplished at Mendon. Things are in really good shape and there is a lot of talent coming up through the lower levels,” said Trenary, who served as assistant coach for many years under his mother Kathy Trenary.

Mendon won three state titles under Kathy Trenary in 1998, 1999 and 2001, and made it to the state semifinals on two other occasions.

Miller, a native of Denver, Colo., grew up in Battle Creek and graduated from Battle Creek Lakeview High School. He currently is employed full-time with Perrigo Co. in Allegan.

Miller is well aware of Mendon’s strong volleyball tradition. He is married to Vicksburg’s varsity volleyball coach Katrina (Dubbeld) Miller, a former all-star and member of one of Mendon’s state title teams.

