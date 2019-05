The 2019 Mendon varsity baseball team. Pictured in the front row left to right are Harley Holst, Eric Beyerlein, Payton Friel, Jaquan Hodges, Jemason Newman, Chris Dupree, Liam Koenig, Isaac Conklin; back row, Braxton Samson, assistant coach, Jadyn Samson, manager, Carter Wilczynski, Caiden Adams, Connor Oatley, Corbin Weinberg, Nate Eberstein, Cole Decker, Noah Slaughter, Carson Cupp, Emmett Bingaman, Wyatt Diekman, Michael Kettwich, assistant coach and head coach Glen Samson.