Mendon track teams beat Cassopolis

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Mendon boys and girls track and field teams earned victories over host Berrien Springs Thursday.

The Hornet boys were victorious 90-40 over the Rangers.

The outcome was a bit closer in the girls’ meet with Mendon emerging with a 65-57 win.

Mary Leighton of Mendon captured first in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.49) and finished second in the 300 IH.

Haley Kramer, Taylor Heitkamp, Mari Clark and Julia Sutter teamed up to win the 1600 relay (5:13.54) for Mendon.

Alyssa Kramer, Clark, Heitkamp and Sutter combined to win the 3200 relay (12:28.14).

Kaden Frye of Mendon won the boys’ 400 (56.56).

The Hornets also won the 3200 relay (9:26.75) with Ruben Vorster, Sam Cleveland, Arjun Vorster and Frye.