Mendon three-time state wrestling champ Crespo doesn’t take days off

Michigan’s high school wrestling season officially ended last weekend in the individual state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.

Champions were crowned in 14 weight classes in four different divisions.

But as any coach, wrestler, fan or followers of the sport know, a champion is not made overnight.

It takes months and sometimes years to become a champion and remain one.

Eighteen grapplers from the local area qualified for state this year with two individual earning state titles, one a runners-up finisher and eight state placers total.

Mendon junior Skyler Crespo captured his third consecutive state title after dominating the Division 4 140-pound weight division.