Mendon sweeps DH from Decatur

MENDON — The Mendon varsity baseball team came away with a much-needed sweep of Southwest 10 Conference foe Decatur at home Monday.

Glen Samson’s Hornets defeated the Raiders 3-2 in the opener and 6-3 in the nightcap.

In the opener, Mendon scored one run in the first and two more in the third. Decatur plated single runs in the first and sixth inning.

Cole Decker started and picked up the win on the mound for Mendon in game one. Decker pitched a brilliant game allowing six hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Decker and Emmett Bingaman collected two hits each for the Hornets. Wyatt Cool, Mikki Feister, and Noah Slaughter all added one hit each for Mendon.

Bingaman, Cool, and Wyatt Diekman all had RBIs for Mendon.

Decker scored two of Mendon’s runs and Diekman the other.

Slaughter was credited with the win in the nightcap for Mendon allowing one walk, eight hits with eight strikeouts. Decker got the final out of the game for a save.

Decker, Cool, and Slaughter all had two hits for Mendon. Hunter Lovell and Feister added one base hit each.

Decker scored two runs. Lovell, Feister, Caron Cupp and Nate Eberstein all scored once for Mendon.



