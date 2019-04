Mendon sweeps Burr Oak

MENDON – Mendon opened the high school baseball team with a non-league doubleheader sweep over Burr Oak at home Tuesday 17-3 and 15-0.

Cole Decker picked up the win on the mound for Mendon in game one. Decker allowed two hits, one walk and posted 10 strikeouts. Caiden Adams pitched one inning of relief for the Hornets with one walk and two strikeouts.

Corbin Weinberg had two hits, two RBI and scored two runs for Mendon. Nate Ebertstein belted an RBI double.

Decker, Emmett Bingaman and Carson Cupp all added one hit apiece.

Eberstein, Decker and Noah Slaughter all had two hits each for Mendon.

Cupp, Weinberg and Wyatt Diekman all had one hit apiece for Mendon.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.