Mendon swats Howardsville twice

MENDON — Mendon’s baseball team swept a non-conference doubleheader at home Friday from Howardsville, 10-0 and 6-0.

Cole Decker of Mendon picked up the win with a no-hitter on the mound. Decker recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just one walk.

Logan Cornwell suffered the loss for Howardsville Christian.

Mendon’s Gabe Parks had a double, one RBI and scored once. Braxton Samson had two hits, two RBI and one run. Nate Eberstein, Wyatt Diekman, Mikki Feister and Corbin Weinberg all scored one run each.

Cool had one hit and one RBI. Slaughter had a triple, two runs, two hits and one RBI. Grady Garlinger had one RBI. Hunter Lovell posted one hit, one RBI and scored twice.

In game two, Mendon held Howardsville to three singles, one each by David Cripps, Jordan Rose and Dylan Jergens.

Rose started on the mound and was relieved by Cripps who struck out one. Rose walked three.

Feister picked up the win with six strikeouts, two hits and one walk. Slaughter recorded a save allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Parks scored twice and Eberstein tallied one run. Samson had three hits, two runs and had two stolen bases. Diekman had a two-run double and scored once. Cool had one RBI. Slaughter had one hit and one RBI.