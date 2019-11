MENDON — Mendon’s volleyball team earned a Division 4 district title with a 25-3, 25-6, 25-7 win at home Thursday over Howardsville Christian School.

Mendon faces New Buffalo at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Regional.

Taylor Heitkamp had seven aces, three kills, one block and three digs for Mendon. Anna Smith added six aces, 13 kills and three digs. Gracie Russell had 25 assists. Julianna Hagenbuch added 10 digs and Isabella Smith four.