Mendon spikers sweep Athens

MENDON — Mendon’s varsity volleyball team made short work of visiting Athens Tuesday night.

Chad Miller’s Lady Hornets swept the Indians 25-7, 25-10, 25-16 to pick up the non-conference victory.

“The girls looked very sharp with excellent serve-receive and scrappy defense. We had good setting and good swings from our hitters as well,” Miller said.

Juliana Hagenbuch had eight digs for Mendon. Amaijha Bailey tossed in four service aces and 11 digs. Hayley Kramer contributed one ace, 10 kills and three blocks. Anna Smith finished with two aces, nine kills, three blocks and 17 digs. Hannah Duchene added two aces, 12 kills, one block and five digs. Aubrey Crotser pitched in with two aces, 28 assists, one block and four digs.