Mendon spikers raise first-place trophy at Union City Invitational

UNION CITY — The Mendon volleyball team captured the first-place trophy in Saturday’s Union City Invitational.

Heather Bowers’ Lady Hornets defeated Battle Creek Central 25-9, 25-13, split with Colon 20-25, 25-16 and beat Union City 25-23, 25-6 in pool play.

Mendon defeated Hastings 25-9, 25-21 in the quarterfinals followed by a semifinal win over Athens 25-8, 25-20 and a finals victory against Reading 25-16, 25-12.

Isabella Smith served 12 service aces for Mendon. Julianna Hagenbuch added 10 aces, while Nicole Parsons and Taylor Heitkamp added seven apiece, Gracie Russell five and Anna Smith four.

Anna Smith led Mendon at the net with 69 kills. Heitkamp produced 32 kills, Andrea Hoffman 15, Alexis Ames 12, Makenna Cupp five, Parsons four and Hagenbuch three.

Hoffman and Anna Smith had six blocks each. Russell and Heitkamp added two apiece and Ames had one.

Hagenbuch posted 42 assists, Anna Smith 34, Russell 31, Isabella Smith 27, Parson 26 and Payton Griffith 22.

Ames and Hoffman posted five each.