Mendon spikers hammer Homer

MENDON — Mendon

volleyball coach Chad Miller

knows the remainder of the

Lady Hornets’ matches this

week will be much tougher.

The Lady Hornets (30-7-2)

breezed through its opening

Class C district quarterfinals

test at home Monday over

Homer 25-12, 25-15, 25-17.

Mendon now advances to

Wednesday’s second

semifinal at 7 p.m. against

Quincy at Bronson High

School. The first match pits

No. 1-ranked and two-time

defending state champion

Bronson against Centreville

at 5:30 p.m. The finals are

Thursday at 6 p.m.

Mendon was simply too

powerful for Homer with its

dominant hitters in

sophomore Hannah

Duchene, freshman Anna

Smith, and junior Hayley

Kramer.

Mendon rode the serving

of junior setter Aubrey

Crotser in game one. Crotser,

who had four kills and 29

assists on the night for the

Lady Hornets, served eight

consecutive points, including

five aces, to help her team out

to an early 15-1 advantage.

Duchene and Smith had key

kills in the latter part of the

game to help Mendon take a

1-0 lead in the match.

“Getting out to that kind of

lead in that first game was

definitely a huge boost for

our team tonight,” Miller

said.

“There are a few things we

have to work on to keep

moving forward this week,

but I am absolutely pleased

with how we played tonight.”

Crotser added four service

points for Mendon in game

two. Smith delivered two

thunderous kills down the

middle of the court on the

final two points of the game

to help put the Lady Hornets

up 2-0.



