Mendon spikers hammer Homer
MENDON — Mendon
volleyball coach Chad Miller
knows the remainder of the
Lady Hornets’ matches this
week will be much tougher.
The Lady Hornets (30-7-2)
breezed through its opening
Class C district quarterfinals
test at home Monday over
Homer 25-12, 25-15, 25-17.
Mendon now advances to
Wednesday’s second
semifinal at 7 p.m. against
Quincy at Bronson High
School. The first match pits
No. 1-ranked and two-time
defending state champion
Bronson against Centreville
at 5:30 p.m. The finals are
Thursday at 6 p.m.
Mendon was simply too
powerful for Homer with its
dominant hitters in
sophomore Hannah
Duchene, freshman Anna
Smith, and junior Hayley
Kramer.
Mendon rode the serving
of junior setter Aubrey
Crotser in game one. Crotser,
who had four kills and 29
assists on the night for the
Lady Hornets, served eight
consecutive points, including
five aces, to help her team out
to an early 15-1 advantage.
Duchene and Smith had key
kills in the latter part of the
game to help Mendon take a
1-0 lead in the match.
“Getting out to that kind of
lead in that first game was
definitely a huge boost for
our team tonight,” Miller
said.
“There are a few things we
have to work on to keep
moving forward this week,
but I am absolutely pleased
with how we played tonight.”
Crotser added four service
points for Mendon in game
two. Smith delivered two
thunderous kills down the
middle of the court on the
final two points of the game
to help put the Lady Hornets
up 2-0.
Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.