Mendon softball turns its attention to North Adams, regional crown

HUDSON — Mendon’s softball team is no stranger when it comes to competing in regional tournaments.

The Lady Hornets were involved in several regional battles during the Cook coaching era.

After failing to get out of districts a year ago, Mendon finds itself back in Saturday’s regional tournament in Hudson under first-year head coach Christina Duchene.

Mendon (21-9) battles North Adams in the second regional semifinal at noon. Hudson meets Camden-Frontier in the first game at 10 a.m. The finals are at 2 p.m. and the winner advances to Tuesday’s state quarterfinals game at Bailey Park at 5 p.m.

Mendon faced North Adams once during the regular season at the Darmofal Tournament in Colon. The Lady Hornets defeated the Rams 14-2.

“After districts every team you face is going to give you their best game. We’re not going to take any team lightly and push ourselves. One of our goals is to score every inning,” Duchene said.

“North Adams has a few good hitters and they like to bunt a lot. They have good pitching, but we just need to execute and hit the ball well.”

Mendon used some small ball itself to help it win the district tournament at Colon. The Lady Hornets used some key bunts to advance runners and pulled off a pair of wins over Athens 6-4 and Colon 3-0.

North Adams, meanwhile, defeated Springport 18-2 and Concord 7-5 to win its district.

Mendon got two great pitching performances in its run to the district title from senior Cassie Plummer and freshman Hannah Duchene.

The Lady Hornets’ pitching duo combined for 29 strikeouts in the two games.

Duchene is 8-8 with 107 strikeouts and an earned-run average of .374. She feels the unselfishness of her teammates has made them successful.

“This season Hannah Frye has played third because we didn’t have one and she has jelled into a real good one. Amaijha Bailey recently moved to centerfield for us from second base. She has a canon for an arm, is quick and will dive for the ball,” Hannah Duchene said.

