Mendon softball team snaps 25-year drought with regional title
Lady Hornets facing Kalamazoo Christian in Tuesday’s quarterfinals
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
HUDSON — The Mendon varsity softball team captured the school’s first regional championship in 25 years Saturday.
Christina Duchene’s Lady Hornets, now 18-16, defeated North Adams-Jerome 6-2 in the Division 4 regional semifinals followed by a 13-3 victory in the championship game in five innings over Camden-Frontier at Hudson.
Mendon advances to face Kalamazoo Christian in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game at Bailey Park in Battle Creek at 3:30 p.m.
