Home / Home

Mendon softball team snaps 25-year drought with regional title

Lady Hornets facing Kalamazoo Christian in Tuesday’s quarterfinals
By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

HUDSON — The Mendon varsity softball team captured the school’s first regional championship in 25 years Saturday.
Christina Duchene’s Lady Hornets, now 18-16, defeated North Adams-Jerome 6-2 in the Division 4 regional semifinals followed by a 13-3 victory in the championship game in five innings over Camden-Frontier at Hudson.
Mendon advances to face Kalamazoo Christian in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game at Bailey Park in Battle Creek at 3:30 p.m.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here