Mendon softball expects to contend for conference, district crown

Expectations are high this spring for the Mendon girls’ softball team after the Lady Hornets fell short of winning a district title last spring.

Mendon finished a respectable 19-12 overall and placed third in the Southwest 10 Conference.

But co-head coaches, Steve Butler and Mike Smith, who both begin their second season at the helm, said the Lady Hornets are looking for better results when the postseason rolls around this spring.

“We are coming off a disappointing showing in our district last season,” Butler said.

Mendon lost three key players to graduation in Lauren Lash (1b), Abby Miller (lf) and Morgan Eckert (rf).

Seven players return from last year’s squad, including senior Amaijha Bailey, who was selected first-team All-Southwest 10 Conference as a centerfielder.

Junior Julianna Hagenbuch (shortstop) earned second-team All-Southwest 10 Conference honors, along with junior Taylor Schabes who received All-Conference honorable mention as a pitcher.

Bailey can also play shortstop when needed.