Mendon routs Bangor to lock up 13th consecutive playoff berth

MENDON — Mendon’s Homecoming Night turned out to very pleasing as the hometown Hornets earned their sixth win of the season with an easy 42-0 rout of Bangor.

The win pushes Bobby Kretschman’s Hornets to 6-1 on the season.

Mendon qualifies for the postseason for the 13th consecutive season and 31 out of the last 33 years dating back to 1987.

Jackson Crotser ran just five times for 122 yards and scored on TD dashes of 43, 27 and 13 yards.

Senior Austin Rensi gained 100 yards on six carries and reached the end zone three times in the second quarter for Mendon.

Rensi ran for two of those scores from 24 and 18 yards and in between he caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Wyatt Diekman for the other TD.

Arthur Pereria booted four PATs for the Hornets and Crotser ran in a two-point conversion.

Mendon outgained Bangor 268-15 in total yardage, including a 244-9 advantage on the ground.

Tristan Shimmel keyed Mendon’s defense with 11 tackles. Chris Dupree and Noah Slaugher had nine tackles apiece, while Rensi had seven tackles, Carter Briggs six and Crotser and Isaiah Ibison had five apiece.

Dupress also blocked a punt for Mendon.