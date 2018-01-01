Mendon returns solid pitching staff, defense for run at SW10 crown

Mendon is a team that could take a big leap in the Southwest 10 Conference baseball standings this spring.

For starters the Hornets return several key players off a team that finished the 2018 campaign 17-9.

Secondly, Mendon has the dean of area coaches and one of the best in Glen Samson, who begins his 29th season guiding the Hornets.

Samson enters this season with a career coaching mark of 437-277 at Mendon.

Expectations are high as usual in Hornet Country.

“Our goals are to win a Southwest 10 league title, win districts and finish the season over .500,” Samson said.

“Fans should expect a Mendon team that throws strikes, plays solid defense and one t hat runs the bases aggressively.”

Returning letterwinners for Mendon seniors Cole Decker, Nate Eberstein, Corbin Weinberg, Liam Koenig, juniors Wyatt Diekman, Noah Slaughter and Emmett Bingaman along with sophomore Carson Cupp.