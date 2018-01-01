Mendon returns experienced pitching, defense for SW10 championship run

MENDON — Fans of Mendon baseball can expect to see a typical Hornets’ team on the diamond this spring.

“People can expect to see a Mendon team that throws strikes, plays solid defense, and runs the bases aggressively,” said veteran head coach Glen Samson, who begins his 28 season with a glittering career coaching mark of 420-268.

Samson returns eight letter winners from a squad that finished 17-12 overall last season and lost in the Division 4 district championships game to Colon.

Among the returners is junior pitcher Cole Decker who was the Hornets’ top thrower last year as a sophomore.

“Cole was selected to the Division 4 all-state team last year,” Samson said.

In fact, Samson returns his top four pitchers in Decker, along with seniors Wyatt Cool and Mikki Feister, and sophomore Noah Slaughter.

Cool is also a three-year starter for Mendon at catcher.

“Wyatt is our top power hitter and has a great arm,” Samson said.

Feister is also one of Mendon’s better defensive players slated to handle the first baseman’s duties when he’s not on the mound.

“Mikki is a very good defensive player and will be our clean-up or No. 5 hitter,” Samson said.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.