Mendon playing with more energy as they face Athens for Division 8 district championship

ATHENS – Mendon football coach Bobby Kretschman has seen a different kind attitude the past couple weeks of practice.

After finishing the regular season with a 5-4 record and barely sneaking into the Division 8 state playoffs, Kretschman says the Hornets are playing with a different kind of energy.

Mendon (6-4) visits Athens (6-3) for the Region 3, Division 2 district championship Friday at 7 p.m.

The winner of the game advances to next week’s regional championship game against the District 1 winner between Holton and Decatur.

In last week’s pre-districts games, Mendon avenged an earlier loss against White Pigeon with 8-6 win in a defensive ward. Athens, meanwhile, ended Three Oaks-River Valley’s season with a 19-6 victory.

Mendon owns a 4-0-1 series record against Athens. It’s the first time since 1991 that the two schools have met in football. Mendon earned a 27-0 win over Athens in a pre-regional game that year.

Athens’ defense has given up only 90 points on the season. The Indians, who have piled up 230 points on offense, suffered all three of its losses this fall to South Central Athletic Association foes Climax-Scotts, Pittsford and Adrian Lenawee Christian. All four SCAA schools qualified for the postseason.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.