Mendon overpowers Marcellus

MENDON — After a rough opening game, Mendon’s volleyball team settled down and showed its dominance with a home Southwest 10 Conference sweep over Marcellus Tuesday 25-18, 25-6, 25-10.

Gracie Russel and Isabella Smith had three service aces each for Mendon.

Anna Smith led the Lady Hornets at the net with 19 kills and Andrea Hoffman added four. Hoffman and Anna Smith had two blocks each. Russell added 23 assists to go with 13 digs. Julianna Hagenbuch produced 13 digs as well and Payton Griffith chipped in 12 and Alexis Ames had six.

Marcellus stats were not available at press time.